On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .130 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Pollock has picked up a hit in six games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Sears (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
