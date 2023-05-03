Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .227 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
