Jarred Kelenic -- batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (29) this season.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Kelenic has had a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 27), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 13 games this year (48.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings