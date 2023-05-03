Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (13-16) and the Oakland Athletics (6-24) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and JP Sears (0-2) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream:

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won nine, or 50%, of those games.

Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 122 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).

Mariners Schedule