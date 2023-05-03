Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (13-16) and the Oakland Athletics (6-24) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 3.
The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and JP Sears (0-2) for the Athletics.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won nine, or 50%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored 122 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brandon Bielak
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
