Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Athletics are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-175
|+145
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
Read More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-9).
- Seattle has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
- Seattle has played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).
- The Mariners have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|6-7
|4-6
|9-9
|9-11
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.