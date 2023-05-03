The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 18th in baseball with 32 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .371.

The Mariners' .214 batting average ranks last in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (122 total runs).

The Mariners are 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .293.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the third-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Gilbert heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Brandon Bielak 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Logan Gilbert Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

