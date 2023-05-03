Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 12
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 7
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 1
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 29 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .309/.371/.617 on the season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- Ty France has recorded 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .238/.336/.352 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has two doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (24 total hits).
- He's slashed .333/.451/.736 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|3-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has collected 28 hits with six doubles and four walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .255/.333/.309 on the season.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
