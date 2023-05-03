Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1 at Guardians Apr. 7 4.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Guardians Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 7 1

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 29 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.371/.617 on the season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has recorded 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .238/.336/.352 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has two doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (24 total hits).

He's slashed .333/.451/.736 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has collected 28 hits with six doubles and four walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .255/.333/.309 on the season.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Angels Apr. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

