The Seattle Mariners (13-16) visit the Oakland Athletics (6-24) on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (1-1) for the Mariners and JP Sears (0-2) for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will hand the ball to Gilbert (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 4.23, a 6.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.120.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

The Athletics will send Sears (0-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .263 batting average against him.

Sears is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Sears will try to record his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

