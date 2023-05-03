The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .202 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.5% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Sears (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
