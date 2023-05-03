Ty France -- .034 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 17 of 29 games this year (58.6%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 48.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings