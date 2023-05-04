The Seattle Mariners, including A.J. Pollock (hitting .176 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .155 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.

This year, Pollock has tallied at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in three games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (26.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (21.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

