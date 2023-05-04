Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

  • Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -7.
  • In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Wennberg has a point in 30 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.
  • Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
  • The implied probability is 43.5% that Wennberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
82 Games 7
38 Points 4
13 Goals 0
25 Assists 4

