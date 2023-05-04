Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +8.

Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 of 61 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 61 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 10 31 Points 3 18 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

