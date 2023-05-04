Eeli Tolvanen Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Tolvanen Season Stats Insights
- Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +8.
- Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Tolvanen has a point in 27 of 61 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- In 11 of 61 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.
Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|61
|Games
|10
|31
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|2
|13
|Assists
|1
