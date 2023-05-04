On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .231.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Crawford has driven home a run in six games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (36.7%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.45).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Rucinski (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
