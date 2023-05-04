J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks while batting .231.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 146th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven home a run in six games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 11 games this year (36.7%), including three multi-run games (10.0%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (7.45).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Rucinski (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
