Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (batting .306 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI), take on starter Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 30 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .608. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (46.4%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.45 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
- Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.