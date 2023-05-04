Kolten Wong is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .171 with a double and eight walks.
  • In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.45 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Rucinski (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics, his second of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.