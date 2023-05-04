Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Kraken's matchup with the Stars will air on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players