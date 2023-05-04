On Thursday the Seattle Kraken take the road to square off with the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+170) against the Stars (-210).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 52 of 90 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 17 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.9%).

This season the Kraken have eight wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has won all five games when it played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Seattle has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-149) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-133)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6 2.5 2.7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.