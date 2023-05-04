Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup with the Kraken (+165).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 50 games this season, and won 23 (46.0%).

Seattle is 8-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 contests.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging three fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

