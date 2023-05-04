Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup with the Kraken (+165).
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 50 games this season, and won 23 (46.0%).
- Seattle is 8-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over on but one occasion over its last 10 contests.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging three fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
