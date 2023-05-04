Thursday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (14-16) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at 3:37 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 9-7 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (2-2) to the mound, while Drew Rucinski (0-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 9, Athletics 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Mariners have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 10 (52.6%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 129 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Mariners Schedule