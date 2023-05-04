Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (14-16) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at 3:37 PM ET (on May 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 9-7 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (2-2) to the mound, while Drew Rucinski (0-1) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 9, Athletics 8.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 10 (52.6%) of those contests.
- Seattle has played as favorites of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 129 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brandon Bielak
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.