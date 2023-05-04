The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, with the first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.
  • The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 10 of the 19 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.6%).
  • Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
  • The Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
  • Seattle has played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-1).
  • The Mariners have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 7-7 4-6 10-9 9-11 5-4

