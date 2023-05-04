Mariners vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, with the first pitch at 3:37 PM ET.
The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 10 of the 19 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (52.6%).
- Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Seattle has played in 30 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-1).
- The Mariners have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|7-7
|4-6
|10-9
|9-11
|5-4
