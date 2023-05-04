The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 16th in baseball with 34 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB, slugging .375.

The Mariners are last in the majors with a .217 batting average.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (129 total).

The Mariners' .296 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.49 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (2-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Kirby is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Kirby will try to build upon a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Brandon Bielak 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney

