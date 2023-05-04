Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (14-16) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, May 4, with a start time of 3:37 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +200. Seattle (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs Drew Rucinski - OAK (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 10 (52.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-1 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win six times (19.4%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

