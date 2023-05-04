Oliver Bjorkstrand will be in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Considering a wager on Bjorkstrand in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In 18 of 81 games this year Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 36 of 81 games this year, Bjorkstrand has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 23 of 81 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.9% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 45 Points 4 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 1

