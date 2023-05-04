The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series. The Stars have -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

