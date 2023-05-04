Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series. The Stars have -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime contests this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
