Taylor Trammell -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the mound, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Trammell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Trammell got a hit in 30.4% of his 46 games last year, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.

In four of 46 games last year, he left the yard (8.7%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Trammell drove in a run in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .146 AVG .241 .226 OBP .333 .313 SLG .481 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 3 RBI 7 15/5 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)