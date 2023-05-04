Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .122 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .210 with four doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (26.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.45 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
- Rucinski (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
