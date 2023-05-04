Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.067 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Athletics Player Props
|Mariners vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Athletics Prediction
|How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics
|Mariners vs Athletics Odds
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), with multiple hits six times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.45 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (53 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Rucinski (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.