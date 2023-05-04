Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Dunn against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +28).

Dunn has a goal in 14 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 64 Points 6 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.