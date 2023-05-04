The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Warriors vs. Lakers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Golden State is 35-14 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Warriors record only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

Los Angeles has put together a 33-18 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Lakers put up only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Los Angeles is 32-8.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors score 119.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 118.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

Golden State is ceding 111.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (122.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Warriors have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 17.1 treys per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Lakers are averaging fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

At home, Los Angeles concedes 113.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 119.4.

This season the Lakers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries