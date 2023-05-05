After hitting .176 with a triple, three home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .215 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), including six multi-hit games (22.2%).

In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings