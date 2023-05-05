Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .598.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (24.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (24.1%, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 13 games this year (44.8%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 29 games (41.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
