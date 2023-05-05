Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .189 with a double and eight walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-hit games (17.4%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Wong has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Javier (2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
