The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .189 with a double and eight walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-hit games (17.4%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wong has driven in a run in four games this year (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings