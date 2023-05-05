Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (16-15) versus the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 9-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 134 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
