Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-135). The game's total has been set at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 11-9 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-15-1).

The Mariners have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 8-7 5-6 10-9 10-11 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.