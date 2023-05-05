Mariners vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
The Astros are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-135). The game's total has been set at 7 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+110
|7
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 20 total times this season. They've finished 11-9 in those games.
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
- Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 31 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-15-1).
- The Mariners have covered just 33.3% of their games this season, going 1-2-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|8-7
|5-6
|10-9
|10-11
|5-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.