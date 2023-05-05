How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting J.P. Crawford to the plate against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 15th in baseball with 35 total home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in MLB, slugging .375.
- The Mariners are last in MLB with a .217 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 134 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.191).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Castillo is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.
- Castillo will look to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Easton McGee
|Kevin Gausman
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Hunter Brown
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
