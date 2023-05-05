The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting J.P. Crawford to the plate against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in baseball with 35 total home runs.

Seattle is 23rd in MLB, slugging .375.

The Mariners are last in MLB with a .217 batting average.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 134 (4.3 per game).

The Mariners rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.191).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Castillo is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this game.

Castillo will look to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.