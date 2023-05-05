Jarred Kelenic's Seattle Mariners (15-16) and Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (16-15) will match up in the series opener on Friday, May 5 at T-Mobile Park. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +110. The total is 6.5 runs for the game (with -125 odds on the over and +105 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 11 (55%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-1 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win five times (62.5%) in those games.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

