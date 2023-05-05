Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (2-0) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Castillo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 16 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Angels Apr. 4 5.2 2 0 0 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Castillo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashed .304/.363/.598 so far this season.

Kelenic has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .235/.326/.339 so far this year.

France enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jarred Kelenic, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.374/.426 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has four doubles, four home runs, 21 walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits).

He's slashing .212/.336/.347 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.