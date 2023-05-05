Mariners vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 5
The Houston Astros (16-15) visit the Seattle Mariners (15-16) in AL West action, at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-1) will take the ball for the Astros.
Mariners vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 1.82 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .189.
- He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.
- Castillo has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- The Astros will send Javier (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
- Javier has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Javier will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
- The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
