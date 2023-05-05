Ty France -- .094 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France has nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .235.

France has recorded a hit in 19 of 31 games this year (61.3%), including six multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

France has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this season (45.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings