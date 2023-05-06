Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .216 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Astros Pitching Rankings