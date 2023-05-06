After batting .206 with a double, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .227 with 22 walks and 16 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 18.8% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings