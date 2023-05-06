Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the hill, May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle with 32 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .585.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Kelenic enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .211.

In 76.7% of his games this year (23 of 30), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this year (43.3%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

