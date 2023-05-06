On Saturday, Kolten Wong (batting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .195 with two doubles and eight walks.

Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.

In 41.7% of his games this season (10 of 24), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In five games this year (20.8%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings