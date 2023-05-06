Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3.5)
|228.5
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|227.5
|-150
|+130
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game, second in the league, and are giving up 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 233.7 combined points per game, 5.7 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-125
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-120
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|15.5
|-125
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|14.5
|-115
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-125
|11.2
