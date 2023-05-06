Saturday's game features the Houston Astros (17-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-17) facing off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France against the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Mariners' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

This year, Seattle has won two of five games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (138 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule