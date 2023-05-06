The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic hit the field at T-Mobile Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored 138 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Marco Gonzales (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Gonzales has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers - Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd

