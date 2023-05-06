How to Watch the Mariners vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic hit the field at T-Mobile Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Saturday.
Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 35 home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .372 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .218 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 138 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.8) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Marco Gonzales (2-0) will take the mound for the Mariners, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Gonzales has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|J.P. France
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brandon Bielak
|5/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Jon Gray
|5/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Andrew Heaney
|5/10/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Dane Dunning
|5/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Matthew Boyd
