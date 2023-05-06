Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (17-15) will match up against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (15-17) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 6. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Mariners have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marco Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 8-11 (42.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-4 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.