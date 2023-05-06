Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Astros on May 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Gonzales Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- In five starts, Gonzales has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 8
|5.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.359/.585 on the year.
- Kelenic will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .237/.331/.339 on the year.
- France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .277/.385/.473 on the year.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI (25 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .263/.383/.537 on the year.
- Alvarez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
