You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others on the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gonzales Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

In five starts, Gonzales has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1 at Phillies Apr. 25 5.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Guardians Apr. 8 5.2 6 1 1 5 3 vs. Guardians Apr. 2 5.0 6 4 4 1 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has nine doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.359/.585 on the year.

Kelenic will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 12 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .237/.331/.339 on the year.

France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .277/.385/.473 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has five doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 30 RBI (25 total hits).

He has a slash line of .263/.383/.537 on the year.

Alvarez heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

