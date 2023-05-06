Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Taylor Trammell and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)
- Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Trammell had a hit in 14 of 46 games a season ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games last year (four of 46), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven of 46 games last year, Trammell drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 14 of 46 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.146
|AVG
|.241
|.226
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.481
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- France will start for the Astros, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
